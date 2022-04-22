Senator Costa Announces $4 Million for Swissvale

Pittsburgh, Pa. − April 22, 2022 − Senator Jay Costa today announced the award of $4 million in state grants for projects in Swissvale.

“Public services in Swissvale are going to see major upgrades in the coming months thanks to these grants we secured today,” said Senator Costa. “Libraries are a local treasure and I’m always happy to support the strong library system we have in this region; further, I’m excited to watch the redevelopment of Swissvale’s municipal building and how it will better serve our constituents.”

The historic Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale will receive $1.5 million to rehabilitate the library, including improvements to the original building and construction of a new 2 story addition that will house an elevator, stairway, along with an entrance plaza – all ADA compliant.

The Borough of Swissvale will receive $2.5 million to construct a new municipal building that will house the police department, borough administration, council chambers and a community gathering area. They will use this grant to demolish the existing building and build the new.

The projects funded today are part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.