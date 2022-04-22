Senator Costa Announces Millions in State Investments in Wilkinsburg

In the past six months, Senator Costa has brought nearly $8 million to the community

Pittsburgh, Pa. − April 22, 2022 − Senator Jay Costa today announced the award of nearly $5 million in state grants for the Wilkinsburg community, adding to the major investments he has advocated for in the past six months.

“Today’s grants are a continuation of the investment I have prioritized for the Wilkinsburg community,” said Senator Costa. “The combination of state resources we have allocated along with private sector funding has made Wilkinsburg a desirable place to live and do business. We can all take pride in these projects and the cooperation it has taken to revitalize this community. Nonprofits and developers have recognized the progress we have made here and we can continue to look forward to strong investment from a variety of partners.”

The projects funded today are part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

The grants announced today include:

$1.75 million for the conversion of an old Texaco gas station on Ardmore Boulevard into a multi-story commercial space with outdoor seating and significant new landscaping.

$1.5 million of continued investment in the Hunter Building for refurbishing this space that serves as an entry to the business district of Wilkinsburg

$1.25 million to Wilkinsburg Townhome Development for the construction of 14 townhouses. These units will have 2 and 3 bedrooms, basements and garages.

$500,000 for the Pleasant Bell Building to construct a mid-rise, mixed use structure to replace an empty lot. It will include tech space, housing units and four storefronts for retail and services

$300,000 as the final installment of state investment in the Wilkinsburg Train Station

“With the increased interest surrounding Wilkinsburg, these investments will be crucial to the current infrastructure and future of the Borough,” said Representative elect Martell Covington. “I am excited to support this continued momentum and revitalization efforts along with Senator Costa.”

The grants announced today will be matched with private dollars and are in addition to millions previously awarded to Wilkinsburg by the state in its rehabilitation efforts.

Earlier this April, Senator Costa supported a $700,000 grant for 1009 Wood Street in the Community Revitalization Fund Program from PHFA for the reactivation of this long-vacant and underutilized building in the heart of Wilkinsburg into two story, mixed use buildings with 10 commercial storefronts.

Late last year, Senator Costa secured $1 million for Hosana House, funded by RACP, to develop 24,000 square feet of commercial space with new storefronts and move-in ready business space. Additionally, he successfully advocated for nearly $650,000 in multi modal grants for three projects in Wilkinsburg: $143,312 for the 1009 Wood Street Development, $250,000 for the Whitney Avenue Transportation improvements and $250,000 for a sewer rehabilitation project on Ardmore Boulevard.