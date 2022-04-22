Barrus sentenced to three concurrent life sentences">Barrus sentenced to three concurrent life sentences HELENA -- Lloyd Barrus was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences in Montana State Prison today for his role in the 2017 murder of Broadwater…

HELENA — Lloyd Barrus was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences in Montana State Prison today for his role in the 2017 murder of Broadwater County Sheriff Deputy Mason Moore. Barrus was found guilty in September of three counts of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement in response:

“Justice has been a long time coming for Lloyd Barrus after his responsibility in the murder of Deputy Mason Moore, a Montana hero. I’m proud of our DOJ prosecutors and the work they did alongside the Broadwater County Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners.”

Montana Department of Justice attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles prosecuted the case.