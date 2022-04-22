Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,483 in the last 365 days.

Barrus sentenced to three concurrent life sentences">Barrus sentenced to three concurrent life sentences HELENA -- Lloyd Barrus was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences in Montana State Prison today for his role in the 2017 murder of Broadwater…

HELENA — Lloyd Barrus was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences in Montana State Prison today for his role in the 2017 murder of Broadwater County Sheriff Deputy Mason Moore. Barrus was found guilty in September of three counts of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement in response:

“Justice has been a long time coming for Lloyd Barrus after his responsibility in the murder of Deputy Mason Moore, a Montana hero. I’m proud of our DOJ prosecutors and the work they did alongside the Broadwater County Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners.”

Montana Department of Justice attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles prosecuted the case.

You just read:

Barrus sentenced to three concurrent life sentences">Barrus sentenced to three concurrent life sentences HELENA -- Lloyd Barrus was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences in Montana State Prison today for his role in the 2017 murder of Broadwater…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.