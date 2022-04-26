California Insurance Agency Revamps Customer Service Approach Post-Pandemic
A commitment to meet the insurance buyer where they are.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While some businesses were struggling to stay alive during the pandemic, KOVR Insurance Services was just beginning. With over 40 years of insurance experience behind it, KOVR [pronounced cover] was formed out of a desire to answer this question, “What will the insurance agency of the future look like?”
As founders, Dave Nelson and Stephanie Michele tracked the steady flow of acquisitions in the insurance industry, they wondered what would happen to the quality of customer service as insurance policies were bought and sold online with little or no interaction from a licensed agent.
“Out of the dozens of policies I have reviewed that were purchased without a licensed agent involved, over 80% were not getting the proper coverage leaving the client vulnerable to unfavorable surprises when a claim is submitted,” says Dave Nelson, CFO of KOVR. “Insurance policies are complicated legal contracts. I understand that some insurance buyers want the ease of buying online but they should also be able to do so with the assistance of a licensed agent that understands the needs, wants, and the specifics of their insurance coverages,” says Dave.
Not all insurance buyers are the same. “The isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic affected our clients in different ways. Some people became more direct with their requests, and some people needed more interaction time in a comforting and social way,” says Stephanie Michele, CEO of KOVR. “Our commitment to meet our clients where they are with dedicated time and consideration was reaffirmed. We don’t believe that one system or process will serve us best forever so we utilize marketplace technologies and explore what advancing technologies are right for us by asking the question,” How will these tools improve our relationships with our clients?” says Stephanie.
The KOVR team used their time during the pandemic to expand on the relational values that are important to them for both their agents and their customers. They built out tools and systems that freed up agents’ time so that agents could be more available to their clients. One of their favorite offerings is a service that allows personal lines insurance buyers (home & auto) to securely send their current policy and coverage amounts in seconds to a KOVR agent which significantly decreases the back-and-forth questions and information gathering time.
Stephanie shares, “We will never be quite the same after the pandemic. The world is changing rapidly. Environmental disasters, auto-driven vehicles, and sharing models for products and services will affect how we insure what is important to us. At KOVR, we are building a culture of care for our agents and team members so that we are always in the best position to make decisions and be able to guide our clients on insuring the things that matter to them.”
KOVR Insurance Services is a full-service insurance agency offering customers best-in-class service and carriers. KOVR employs personable and experienced agents that help insurance buyers make the most informed decisions about auto, home, life, flood, earthquake, commercial, cyber, and group benefits insurance. KOVR never charges a broker fee and uses the latest technology to meet customers where they are to make the process of buying insurance work for them.
Kyle Woodburn
SocialBling
guestservices@socialbling.com