Mississippi man arrested for Theft of Livestock in West Carroll Parish

April 21, 2022

For Immediate Release: April 21, 2022

Contact: Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256 Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179 presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

BATON ROUGE – A Mississippi man was arrested on April 14 by agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest resulted from a warrant issued by West Carroll Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission (LBC).

Thirty-four-year-old John Colter Pyron of Hazlehurst, MS, was arrested in Copiah County, MS, on a warrant for theft of livestock. The investigation led by the Livestock Brand Commission determined that Pyron received a horse from an owner in Louisiana and agreed to sell the horse on behalf of the owner for a set price in September of 2021. The investigation revealed that Pyron sold the horse to an individual in South Carolina but never made proper payment to the owner he was representing in the sale. The acquisition of the livestock and failure to render proper payment is a violation of R.S.14:67.1 (Theft of Livestock).

“Louisiana law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock and protects livestock owners from persons not complying with proper payment,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “When a suspect does not return the livestock or fails to pay for it, it becomes a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Department.

At this time, Pyron has waived extradition and is booked in the West Carroll Parish Jail. A bond amount has been set at $5,000.00.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts.

