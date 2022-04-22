NEWS

NOTICE – Final Rule Published for Weights & Measures

April 22, 2022

Re: Office of Agro-Consumer Services, Division of Weights & Measures (LAC 7:XXXV.103, 117)

Release Date: 4-21-22

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted the Notice of Intent for the proposed regulations for LAC 7:XXXV.103, 117, amendments to the Weights and Measures definitions, to the Louisiana Register on January 10, 2022. This notice of intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register on January 20, 2022.

These rules were finalized and published in the Louisiana Register at LR 48:4, pages 995-996 (April 20, 2022).