NEW EV CHARGER CABLE SYSTEM REDUCES SAFETY CONCERNS, DELIVERS VERSATILITY AND PERFORMANCE

No more wrestling with your EV cable, tripping, or getting tangled in it.

EV Hover Improves EV Charging Experience

EV owners are living with the issue of loose, grimy charging cables lying around. Our design safeguards against trip hazards and has the versatility to be used at home and public charging stations.”
— Mike Mayer
CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Mike Mayer, inventor of EV Hover and business entrepreneur, kept tripping over the EV charging cable on the floor of his garage, inspiration struck. The EV Hover Charging Cable Management System, launched in March 2022, offers EV owners as well as EV charging station installers a way to store loose charging cables reducing the chance of injury and cable damage.

“EV owners are just living with the issue of loose, and often grimy, cables lying around or coming up with their own DIY solutions,” said Mayer. “Our design safeguards against trip hazards and has the versatility to be used at home as well as at public charging stations. The extendable and foldable arm is what gives the product the flexibility for multiple applications.”

Features of the EV Hover include:
Constructed of lightweight aluminum
Quick, easy installation
Arm rotates 180 degrees
Designed to fold against wall to declutter area
Arm can be extended as far as 9 feet
Compatible with nearly all EV cables
Can be utilized for charging hoses, toys, mowers, etc.
Waterproof to allow for outdoor use
Made in the USA

The EV Hover retails for $399 and available for purchase online.

About

Not satisfied to merely “go the distance,” Main Event Digital offers manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers knockout digital marketing services. Clients include Travers Tools, Alpine Home Air, Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Sani-Spire, Predictive HR, Ravinia Communities and others. Founder and CEO Mike Mayer is an industry veteran, a frequent speaker at industry conferences and frequently called on by private equity to serve as an e-commerce advisor. He lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and family and enjoys boxing in his spare time.

