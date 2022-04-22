Joint statement on Earth Day 2022

CANADA, April 22 - Premier John Horgan and George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, have issued the following statement to celebrate Earth Day 2022:

“Earth Day celebrates nature, and we are fortunate in British Columbia to live in such a beautiful place. A strong connection to the natural environment is at the core of our identity as British Columbians. We treasure it today, and we want to preserve and protect it for generations to come.

“As we join others around the world marking Earth Day, British Columbia continues to deal with the effects of last year’s drought, flooding, wildfires and heat waves, all related to climate change. Those terrible events remind us of the urgent need for action to respond to this ongoing emergency.

“People in British Columbia are counting on us to take bold action now to protect our environment while building a cleaner, stronger, more resilient economy that works for us all. Our CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 is an ambitious, continent-leading climate plan. It makes polluting more expensive, and it makes the shift from fossil fuels to clean alternatives more affordable. The Roadmap calls on us to learn as we take action and recalibrate when needed to remain focused on our targets, because we know British Columbians expect us to do more.

“We are investing in cleaner transportation, including support for electric vehicles that people in British Columbia are embracing faster than anywhere else in North America. We are creating a low-carbon economy and working with industry to reduce carbon emissions through cleaner technology – supporting clean tech, innovation and jobs. We are making clean energy alternatives more affordable, helping homeowners switch to cleaner ways to heat and cool their homes. We are supporting safe, affordable and reliable public transit, while also encouraging active transportation such as walking and biking.

“We know environmental conservation and stewardship are the foundation of a strong and secure future for all of us. We also know the health of our environment determines our own well-being. As one example, we are working with Indigenous Peoples, and other partners, to restore watersheds throughout our province to protect critical habitat for fish and wildlife, as well as the quality and quantity of the water we depend on.

“As British Columbians, we are surrounded by a bounty of nature: majestic seas, mountains, extensive plains and plateaus, expanses of forest lands, and the lakes, rivers and streams that sustain life. Our natural landscape has shaped this province. On Earth Day, let us renew our commitment to work together to build a better, more resilient province for our children and grandchildren, and for the Earth that is our home.”