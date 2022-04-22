Submit Release
New ADVISER Validations Coming Week of April 25

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

NDE will be activating two new “Information” validation codes the week of April 25 relating to the new Exit Withdraw Type codes that had been added to ADVISER in 2021-2022. These validations are being introduced on a trial basis at the lowest “Information” level for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, for the purpose of gathering district feedback. NDE is planning on upgrading these validations to the “Error” or “Warning” level in the 2022-2023 school year.

786: Student With an Exit Withdraw Type of 214 “Transfer Out to a Nebraska Special Purpose School” Without a Following Entry Record From a Special Purpose School

Student With an Exit Withdraw Type of 214 “Transfer Out to a Nebraska Special Purpose School” is not subsequently enrolled at any Special Purpose School. Either the student’s exit was reported incorrectly, or the student still needs to be reported by the Special Purpose School.

787: Student With an Exit Withdraw Type of 213 “Transfer Out to a Nebraska Public School” Without a Following Entry Record From Another Nebraska Public School District

Student With an Exit Withdraw Type of 213 “Transfer Out to a Nebraska Public School” is not subsequently enrolled at another Nebraska public school district. Either the student’s exit was reported incorrectly, or the student still needs to be reported by another Nebraska Public School District.

