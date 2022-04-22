Submit Release
Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Las Vegas Man for Insurance Fraud

Las Vegas, NV Today,Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Jockamoe Shamus Hawley, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was found guilty of one count of insurance fraud, a category D felony. On April 21, the Eighth Judicial District Court sentenced Hawley to 1-4 years in the Nevada Department of Corrections and ordered him to pay $2,000 in costs.

“My office has and will always take action to protect Nevadans from scams, including insurance fraud,” said AG Ford. “I hope this case serves as a warning to those who would consider doing the same. Anyone who feels that they have been a target of fraud or a scam in Nevada should file a complaint with my office.”

Hawley made a claim to Progressive Insurance alleging the theft of a vehicle, in good condition, from his residence. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s VIPER Auto Theft Task Force recovered the reported vehicle from a local residence with several other vehicles that had been reported stolen. An investigation revealed that the insured vehicle was substantially damaged years prior to the claim and was never stolen. Hawley was assisted by his girlfriend, Ashley Nickole Laub, and a car dealer, Tony Raymond Canales of The Car Guys. Laub and Canales pleaded guilty to their involvement in the fraudulent scheme.

This case was investigated by Progressive Insurance, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and the Nevada Attorney General Office’s Insurance Fraud Control Unit (IFCU). The IFCU prosecuted this case.

To view the Information against Hawley, click here. To file a complaint concerning an individual or business suspected of committing fraud, clickhere.

