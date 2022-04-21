UZBEKISTAN, April 21 - President attends Extraordinary Session of Kashkadarya Regional Council of People’s Deputies

Karshi hosts an extraordinary session of Kashkadarya regional council of people’s deputies.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is attending the meeting.

“At the pre-election meeting on October 11 last year, we set tasks for the development of Kashkadarya and improving the lives of people for the next five years”, the President said. – Yesterday I traveled around Kashkadarya, met with people and tried to understand: do people believe in our plans, do they feel the changes. How to achieve this? We need a selfless leader who loves the people and unites them. People immediately feel the deeds of a selfless hokim.

The Head of the state noted the need for relying on internal capabilities and using them effectively in the current difficult time.

“Smart leadership yields results. It is not easy to be the leader of Kashkadarya, a region with a population of over 3.5 million people. Finding such a leader is also not easy. Kashkadarya has rich subsoil, fertile land, and hardworking people. It is only necessary to unite people, give them a shoulder and work in good faith. People are a mirror of hokim's work. If local deputies, elders and the public as a whole have a sense of ownership, the development of Kashkadarya will accelerate”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

An organizational issue was considered at the session. The Head of the state recommended Azimov Murotjon Berdialiyevich, Acting Hokim of Kashkadarya region since November 2021, for the post of the head of the region.

M. Azimov was born in 1976 in Kitab district of Kashkadarya region. He worked as the Prosecutor of Bukhara region, Deputy and First Deputy Prosecutor General, Chairman of the State Customs Committee.

People’s deputies who took the floor, labor veterans, women and youth supported the candidate. According to the voting results, Murotjon Azimov was approved as the Hokim of Kashkadarya region.

Source: UzA