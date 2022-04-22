Jordan Jacobs Offers Fat Removal Treatment at Its MedSpa in NYC

One of New York City’s leading experts at providing natural-looking solutions to enhance individuals’ beauty has expanded her services.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives for Jordan Jacobs announced today that she is now offering fat removal treatment at its MedSpa in New York City.

“Fat Removal targets small, stubborn areas of fat that can be permanently eliminated with injections of Kybella, which destroys fat cells and causes them to be expelled from the body,” said Jordan Jacobs, a world-class expert in advanced facial anatomy, non-surgical rejuvenation, and anti-aging management.

Jacobs went on to reiterate that fat removal is deoxycholic acid, a naturally occurring molecule in the body that helps break down and remove fat from stubborn areas such as a double chin, abdomen, arms, and thighs.

A numbing cream, according to Jacobs, is applied and once injected, within a few weeks, the body will permanently expel the fat. This fat removal treatment usually requires multiple, regularly scheduled treatments spaced four to six weeks apart to remove the maximal amount of fat, depending upon the severity and area being treated.

According to a data reported by Yahoo News, the fat removal market is expected to reach $14.77 billion by 2026.

Jacobs, a registered nurse (RN) and a Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist (CANS), has extensive experience in non-surgical rejuvenation. She has trained with some of the world’s leading aesthetic injectors like Dr. Mauricio de Maio, Dr. Raj Acquilla, Dr. Artur Swift, and Dr. Lara Devgan. She is trained in the most cutting-edge techniques in the industry and is sought out by clients across the globe.

Jacobs began her non-surgical aesthetic practice, formerly known as Genuine Aesthetics, in the New York Metropolitan area of Long Island, New York, under the direction of Dr. David Funt.

Jacobs pointed out that fat removal can safely and permanently remove fat from a variety of areas, including:

• Double chin

• Inner thighs (“thigh-bella”)

• Outer thighs (“thigh-bella”)

• “Bra bulge” or “sleevage” (under armpits)

• Inner arms

• Outer arms

• Belly fat (abdomen)

• Love handles

• Above knees

• “Banana rolls” (under buttock)

• Back fat

• Calves

• Chubby cheeks (buccal fat)

• Buffalo hump (neck fat)

• Under eye bags

Now operating the business under her own brand, Jordan Jacobs Medical Artistry, she treats clients in offices in Manhattan (New York City), Nyack, Montgomery (Upstate New York), Garden City (Long Island), while training medical practitioners all over the world. She also serves New York County, Rockland County, Orange County, and Nassau County.

About Jordan Jacobs

Jordan Jacobs’ mission is to empower her clients to live with confidence by helping them to achieve their aesthetic goals. Beauty is at its best when it makes a difference, not only in our appearance but in our lives.

