In Honor of Earth Day, Zuar Pledges to be Carbon Neutral by Year’s End
A company that cares for the environment is a company that cares for its team members, for its customers, for its community.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the business intelligence firm Zuar announced its plans to be certified carbon neutral before the end of 2022. This company-wide initiative has several parts:
— Whitney Myers, CEO, Zuar
- Offsetting the company’s carbon emissions over the past year
- Limiting our actual emissions produced as we move forward
- On an ongoing basis, offsetting any emissions that we continue to be responsible for in the future
Carbon offsets are essentially investments in climate-improving initiatives. Zuar is still evaluating the specific offset initiatives it will be participating in, but examples of such projects can include forest conservation, water filtration, etc.
Zuar’s plans include improving operational efficiencies, working with staff to identify areas where improvements can be made, encouraging sustainably as part of the company’s culture, and expanding the company’s philanthropic endeavors beyond simply purchasing offsets.
“As individuals, too often we’re left feeling that whatever we are able to do just isn’t enough. I think that’s why I’ve seen such excitement across our leadership team as we’ve planned this initiative.” said Whitney Myers, CEO of Zuar. “Now, together as a company, we can create measurable impact. A company that cares for the environment is a company that cares for its team members, for its customers, for its community. Zuar leads our customers into the future and by becoming carbon neutral, we’re aiming for a better one.”
Zuar’s initiative is in line with other companies within the ‘data’ industry. For example, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has pledged to power 100% of their operations with renewable energy by 2025. Google Cloud has already succeeded in becoming carbon neutral, and aims to run all of their data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030.
--About Zuar--
Zuar is an Austin, Texas-based business intelligence firm dedicated to helping companies connect their data silos, and reduce friction in the process of creating and sharing business insights. The firm’s Mitto solution gets data flowing from hundreds of potential sources into a single destination for analytics. Zuar also provides a white-label Tableau solution that allows companies to monetize their data and provide secure dashboard access to each audience they serve. For more information visit https://www.zuar.com.
Press Department
Zuar, Inc.
+1 888-988-6699
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other