Bakkavor USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Bakkavor USA is voluntarily recalling Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal that includes pickled curry cauliflower, an ingredient produced by Doux South Specialties, that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal is sold in 12-ounce plastic trays, UPC 1 95515 02394 8, with the following codes: • USE BY 4/15/2022; • USE BY 4/17/2022; • USE BY 4/18/2022; • USE BY 4/19/2022; • USE BY 4/22/2022; • USE BY 4/24/2022; • USE BY 4/25/2022; and • USE BY 4/26/2022.

Recalled items were distributed to Whole Foods Market stores in all states except Hawaii.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall to date.

Anyone who has purchased these products should not eat them. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators should throw them away.

Anyone who eats food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.

Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms of listeriosis should call their healthcare provider.