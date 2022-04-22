The Maryland Department of General Services Hosts Drive Electric Earth Day Event

April 22, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) in collaboration with the Maryland EV Ambassadors today hosted a Drive Electric Earth Day event for state employees. The event included an opportunity for employees to drive one of the state’s electric fleet vehicles and participate in a charging station demonstration to better prepare them for a state fleet that is moving quickly to an all-electric model.

“DGS Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (EVIP) has taken the lead in installing EV charging infrastructure at state facilities as state government moves towards electrifying its fleet,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “Switching to EVs for the passenger fleet will not only reduce operating costs, but support the Hogan administration’s climate goals.”

To date the EVIP has installed 57 charging ports across 13 sites with dozens more in progress. The EVIP has also published a new website and authored and published a Statewide EV Charging Strategy document, which outlines DGS’s method for implementing charging infrastructure and provides guidance to other state agencies.

The Maryland EV Ambassadors Program is an internal community of E-mobility users, champions, and enthusiasts across all levels and agencies in the state of Maryland. The purpose of the group is to enable knowledge sharing, improve the charging experience, and promote the benefits of transportation electrification.

Learn more about the DGS EVIP program and the EV Ambassadors at: https://dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/ElectricVehicle/index.aspx

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.