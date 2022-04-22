SpaceShard announces Amsterdam Hackathon in partnership with StarkWare
SpaceShard, a blockchain accelerator, and StarkWare, a rollup-based scalability startup, announced an Amsterdam hackathon taking place April 25 - 26, 2022.
We know that there’s a long path ahead, but we firmly believe that partnering with an industry leader like StarkWare will help bring much-needed decentralization to all.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS , April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceShard, the blockchain accelerator for zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, and StarkWare, a rollup-based scalability startup, announced the inaugural Starknet Hackathon (Starkathon). The hackathon will take place April 25 - 26, 2022 at the TOBACCO Theater in Amsterdam.
The hackathon is presented by StarkWare in partnership with SpaceShard, Argent, Nethermind, Trail of Bits, Equilibrium, Consensys Diligence, and others. StarkWare builds Ethereum scaling products using ZK-rollup and Scalable Transparent ARgument of Knowledge (STARK) technology. StarkWare’s goal is to ensure secure, trustless, and scalable operation for blockchain applications.
SpaceShard’s partnership with StarkWare aims to support the emerging ZK ecosystem and encourage development in the native Cairo language. In addition to the Hackathon, the partnership will involve an incubator and accelerator where experienced mentors support newer projects.
Edi Sinovčić, CEO of SpaceShard and Shard Labs, said: “We know that there’s a long path ahead, but we firmly believe that partnering with an industry leader like StarkWare will help bring much-needed decentralization to all. We are determined to help build the connecting layer between the protocol and users.”
The 24-hour hackathon starts on Monday, April 25th at 09:30 AM. Participants can attend with a preexisting team or join a team at the hackathon. After some introductory talks, teams will be able to code with food and beverages provided throughout. The hackathon will conclude at 7 AM Tuesday, April 26th with a judging panel and closing ceremony. The first prize is $15k, the second prize is $7.5k and the third prize is $5k. Full details about the hackathon will be posted by SpaceShard on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About SpaceShard
SpaceShard, powered by Shard Labs, is a research and development blockchain lab that supports blockchain primitives on all fronts, from development to business and marketing. SpaceShard’s mission is to bridge Zero-Knowledge (ZK) technology and bring it closer to mass adoption. By allowing transaction verification without sharing personal data, ZK proofs are vital to the future of blockchain.
