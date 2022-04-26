The South Carolina Real Estate License Courses may now be Completed Online with Real Estate School of SC at Charleston
South Carolina Real Estate Licensing Candidates may now complete the SC Real Estate License Courses Online with Real Estate School of SC at Charleston.SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Estate School of SC at Charleston has been training real estate sales agents in the Lowcountry for over 25 years. Real estate license candidates may now complete the South Carolina Real Estate Commission required Unit I 60-Hour Fundamentals of Real Estate and the Unit II 30-Hour Advanced Real Estate Principles courses online via instructor-led live stream classes. These classes are offered during the day or in the evening. Classes are taught in four hour class sessions in order to maximize student retention; therefore, setting students up for the best success rate.
The instructor matters when it comes to preparing for the rigorous South Carolina Real Estate Licensing Exam. The Real Estate School of SC at Charleston's instructors are attorneys and a broker. The Real Estate School of SC at Charleston’s years of experience, exceptional instructors, and accessible South Carolina based staff guarantee students the best experience possible. Visit Real Estate School of SC at Charleston's website for more information https://www.realestateschoolofcharleston.net/ . Send them an email with any questions (resofchs@gmail.com) or give them a call (843-566-9129).
