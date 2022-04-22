Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Releases Statement on President Biden’s Executive Order to Strengthen America’s Forests, Boost Wildfire Resilience, and Combat Global Deforestation

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2022 — “Our national forests are under significant threat from climate change and deploying science-based restoration practices, like those outlined in the President’s executive order, will ensure they are protected and able to play their important role well into the future. Old-growth forests represent some of the Crown Jewels of our national forest system, and provide important ecosystem services, including playing an essential role in storing carbon, supporting watershed function, and providing wildlife habitat. Unfortunately, climate-driven threats like drought and wildfire are destroying old-growth stands. I applaud the President’s leadership in highlighting this challenge through today’s Executive Order, and look forward to redoubling our efforts to conserve our national forests, making them more resilient to wildfire and climate change through collaborative, science-based restoration and reforestation.”

