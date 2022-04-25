Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,216 in the last 365 days.

CarltonOne funds 11 million trees in 5 countries

CarltonOne funds 11 million trees

CarltonOne Evergrow eco-action platform turns millions of employee engagement and sales incentive transactions into funding for trees and mangroves.

Industry-first Evergrow eco-action platform turns millions of employee engagement and sales incentive transactions into funding for trees and mangroves.

The annual Earth Day commemoration is a welcome reminder of the planet-wide climate crisis, but true change comes from eco-action happening every day.”
— CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate Earth Month 2022, CarltonOne Engagement is announcing the funding of 11.4 million trees in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, across Madagascar, Nepal, Kenya, Indonesia and Mozambique.

This funding has helped plant and protect millions of new native trees and mangroves, creating local jobs, promoting food security and encouraging sustainable development.

“The annual Earth Day commemoration is a welcome reminder of the planet-wide climate crisis, but true change comes from eco-action happening every day,” CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said. “By directly connecting eco-action to every transaction in our Power2Motivate, Global Reward Solutions and Kart programs, our Evergrow sustainability mission converts every member action into funding. Whether it’s engaging employees, motivating sales teams, or inspiring loyalty, our clients can now make their programs even more meaningful with eco-action. We’re honored to partner with Eden Reforestation and contribute to their remarkable impact in 5 countries. In 2022, with the growth of the CarltonOne platform, we’re anticipating more clients, more transactions and new ways to turn member actions into eco-action.”

Reclaiming carbon from the skies to the roots.

Tree and mangrove planting is one of the best eco-weapons against atmospheric climate change, as they naturally absorb and store up to 48lbs of carbon every year. New forests and mangroves also provide safe harbor for native animals, insects, pollinators and plants, and protect local ecosystems against extreme weather events. Roots stabilize soil against landslides and mangroves protect beachfronts from erosion and damaging storm surges.

Recently, Eden announced that, despite ongoing COVID-19 challenges, they have produced, planted and protected over 830 million trees across 243 projects in 9 countries and provided over 11,500 community members with opportunities for economic self-sufficiency.

About CarltonOne Engagement
CarltonOne Engagement is a purpose-powered engagement platform that creates B2B social recognition, customer loyalty, rewards and sales/channel incentive programs. With the goal to make every moment matter, the company offers Power2Motivate — a customizable enterprise and SMB engagement solution; Global Reward Solutions — A global supply chain enabling customized AI-personalized storefronts of over 10 million rewards across 185 countries; and Kart — a free shop and save benefit for employers. Each of these solutions fuels CarltonOne’s Evergrow sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that will fund the planting of 100 million trees every year by the end of 2023, and protect our planet’s air, oceans, soil and species. For more information, visit eco.carltonone.com.

Paul Joyce
CarltonOne Engagement
+1 905-477-3971
email us here

You just read:

CarltonOne funds 11 million trees in 5 countries

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.