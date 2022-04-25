CarltonOne funds 11 million trees in 5 countries
Industry-first Evergrow eco-action platform turns millions of employee engagement and sales incentive transactions into funding for trees and mangroves.
The annual Earth Day commemoration is a welcome reminder of the planet-wide climate crisis, but true change comes from eco-action happening every day.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate Earth Month 2022, CarltonOne Engagement is announcing the funding of 11.4 million trees in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, across Madagascar, Nepal, Kenya, Indonesia and Mozambique.
— CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy
This funding has helped plant and protect millions of new native trees and mangroves, creating local jobs, promoting food security and encouraging sustainable development.
“The annual Earth Day commemoration is a welcome reminder of the planet-wide climate crisis, but true change comes from eco-action happening every day,” CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said. “By directly connecting eco-action to every transaction in our Power2Motivate, Global Reward Solutions and Kart programs, our Evergrow sustainability mission converts every member action into funding. Whether it’s engaging employees, motivating sales teams, or inspiring loyalty, our clients can now make their programs even more meaningful with eco-action. We’re honored to partner with Eden Reforestation and contribute to their remarkable impact in 5 countries. In 2022, with the growth of the CarltonOne platform, we’re anticipating more clients, more transactions and new ways to turn member actions into eco-action.”
Reclaiming carbon from the skies to the roots.
Tree and mangrove planting is one of the best eco-weapons against atmospheric climate change, as they naturally absorb and store up to 48lbs of carbon every year. New forests and mangroves also provide safe harbor for native animals, insects, pollinators and plants, and protect local ecosystems against extreme weather events. Roots stabilize soil against landslides and mangroves protect beachfronts from erosion and damaging storm surges.
Recently, Eden announced that, despite ongoing COVID-19 challenges, they have produced, planted and protected over 830 million trees across 243 projects in 9 countries and provided over 11,500 community members with opportunities for economic self-sufficiency.
About CarltonOne Engagement
CarltonOne Engagement is a purpose-powered engagement platform that creates B2B social recognition, customer loyalty, rewards and sales/channel incentive programs. With the goal to make every moment matter, the company offers Power2Motivate — a customizable enterprise and SMB engagement solution; Global Reward Solutions — A global supply chain enabling customized AI-personalized storefronts of over 10 million rewards across 185 countries; and Kart — a free shop and save benefit for employers. Each of these solutions fuels CarltonOne’s Evergrow sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that will fund the planting of 100 million trees every year by the end of 2023, and protect our planet’s air, oceans, soil and species. For more information, visit eco.carltonone.com.
