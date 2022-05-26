Military Warriors Vehicle 4 Heroes Program
The Vehicles 4 Heroes program accepts any vehicle, in any conditionSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret) in 2007. Their mission is to provide programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. One of their programs is the Vehicles 4 Heroes program.
The Vehicles 4 Heroes program accepts any vehicle, in any condition, to help continue the mission of serving heroes who have served our country. When a vehicle is donated, the proceeds directly benefit the lives of our combat wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families. The vehicles or other donations are sold at auction, and the proceeds go directly to Military Warriors Support Foundation. This program is available nationwide.
MWSF handles the process entirely, from arranging the pickup of the vehicle to managing the title transfer process. In addition to personal vehicles, MWSF also accepts airplanes, tractors, boats, ATVs, as well as RVs and motorcycles!
MWSF wants to say thank you to all those who have served and all our men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
