Changing Planes at 14,000ft, The World-First Plane Swap Live on Insight TV

(Photo: Michael Clark / Red Bull Content Pool) Pilots train and test dive in San Luis Obispo in preparation for the Plane Swap live feat on April 24, 2022. (Photo: Michael Clark / Red Bull Content Pool) Pilots train and test dive in San Luis Obispo in preparation for the Plane Swap live feat on April 24, 2022. (Red Bull Content Pool) Infographic of Red Bull Plane Swap

Professional Skydivers Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington Will Attempt the Swap Planes Mid-Air on Insight TV for A Physics-Defying Feat, Ten Years in the Making.

AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insight TV , worldwide leader of Millennial and Gen-Z focused 4K HDR content, is excited to announce that the world-first Plane Swap will be shown on Insight TV on April 25th from 01:00 AM CEST.Red Bull athletes Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will jump out of two planes nose-diving toward the ground, skydiving in tandem into each other’s planes before regaining control and performing a safe landing, all in under a minute. The never-before-seen feat will be available to view on Insight TV across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.The feat will be the first time in aviation history that a pilot will take off in one plane, and land in another. Both planes have been re-engineered to enter a controlled nose dive, with enough time for the two pilots, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington to swap planes.Viewers across Europe, the Middle East and Asia can see the action live above the Arizona skies, with replays available on the Insight TV platform- watch.insight.tvLive on Insight TV:Sunday 25 April - 01.00 AM CESTRepeats on Insight TV:Saturday 7 May - 22:00 CESTSunday 8 May - 15:00 CEST- - - - ENDS - - - - Red Bull Assets - Images, videos and technical information - From Red Bull Content PoolAbout Insight TVBased in Amsterdam and with offices in New York and Beijing, Insight TV is a global millennial and youth targeted media company producing high-quality content, delivering channels, selling content and formats and managing a large social media network. The company operates a linear channel Insight TV, which is also distributed through Smart TV and OTT platforms as well as via https://watch.insight.tv/ Insight.TV also operates and distributes a suite of digital channels, including the millennial lifestyle channel Insight TV, short-form content channel InBites, action sports channel InTrouble, science, and tech channel InWonder, and nature and wildlife channel InWild (in partnership with Off the Fence). Currently, Insight TV channels are available in 53 countries and 12 languages. Specializing in story-driven content for millennial and Gen-Z audiences, Insight TV's original programming seeks to connect global communities through authentic voices and global influencers. Insight TV has partnered with prestigious global brands and broadcasters such as Red Bull Media House, G2 Esports, VICE Media, BT Sport, and others to co-produce series filmed around the world in vivid 4K UHD HDR. Insight TV content is available in 4K UHD HDR and HD to MVPDs, OTT, and mobile video platforms. www.insight.tv / Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram / Facebook / YouTubeThe live Red Bull Plane Swap will not be shown on Insight TV within North and South America.

Video from Red Bull Content Pool about Red Bull Plane Swap, uploaded by published by HNN Hot News Network (International) youtube channel