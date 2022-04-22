Edge Computing Market Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Edge Computing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global edge computing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.6% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Edge computing is a networking solution that minimizes the frequency of processes running on the cloud and transmits them to local devices, such as an internet of things (IoT) or an edge server. It exhibits excellent reliability, scalability, cost-effectiveness, security, and quicker response time. It helps in reducing long-distance communication between the client and the server, lowering latency, and increasing process efficiency. As a result, various organizations are adopting edge computing to minimize bandwidth use, server resources, and associated costs.

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/edge-computing-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising use of IoT and associated devices represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the introduction of multi-access edge computing (MEC) by telecom companies is improving application performance and network congestion. Furthermore, the emergence of faster networking technologies allows edge computing systems to promote the functioning of real-time applications, such as robotics, self-driving cars, video processing, and analytics. Moreover, various leading players are developing lightweight edge computing solutions to automate data analysis at a lower infrastructure cost.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/2FAlySA

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Digi International Inc.

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

BFSI

Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Virtual Production Market

Dual Screen Laptops Market

Smart Headphones Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sSNCEn

Dental Practice Management Software Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vfR9y7

Database as a Service Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iHFFNg

Factoring Market Report: https://bit.ly/31vrN1s

Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Report: https://bit.ly/33e1T38

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.