Oncology Devices Market To Grow At Rate 19% With The Rise In Global Cancer Incidence

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing number of cancer cases across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for the oncology devices market. Cancer is a major health problem across the globe and is the second leading cause of death in the USA. The increasing incidence of cancer is contributing to the surge in the demand for oncology devices to treat cancer patients. The four most common types of cancer globally are prostate, lung, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. According to the oncology devices market research, the rise in cancer incidence is anticipated to boost the demand for the market.

The global oncology devices market size is expected to grow from $91.47 billion in 2021 to $107.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The global oncology devices market is then expected to grow to $216.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19%.

Major companies in the market, research institutes, and governments are continuously focusing on developing new devices to treat cancer patients shaping the oncology devices market outlook. For instance, AIROS Medical Inc., a medical technology company based in the USA, launched AIROS 6 sequential compression therapy device and garment system to treat breast cancer patients. The advanced technology expanded upper extremity post-mastectomy treatment options for patients with lymphedema.

North America was the largest region in the oncology devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global oncology device market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global oncology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global oncology devices industry are Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Oncura Inc, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Elekta AB, Theragenics Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Roche Diagnostics, and IBA Group.

TBRC’s global oncology devices market analysis report is segmented by device type into brachytherapy devices, endoscopic devices, by therapy into chemotherapy, hormone therapy, biotherapy/immunotherapy, radiation therapy, by end-user into hospitals, cancer research institutes, others.

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Device Type (Brachytherapy Devices, Endoscopic Devices), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Biotherapy/Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a oncology devices market overview, forecast oncology devices market size and growth for the whole market, oncology devices market segments, geographies, oncology devices market trends, oncology devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

