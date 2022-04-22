3D Printed Medical Devices Market Innovates Cost-Effective Products For The Spine Industry

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of 3D printing technology in the spine industry is one of the latest 3D printed medical devices market trends. The spine industry is adopting 3D printing to produce new innovative products that can promote bone ingrowth and improve implant fixation to spine bone, reducing the number of manufacturing steps, making the process more cost-effective in several cases, thereby shaping the 3D printed medical devices market outlook. For instance, Medtronic launched its titanium 3D printed platform – TiONIC Technology. TiONIC Technology is a 3D printed technique that uses laser methods to create implants with enhanced surface textures. Artic-L is the first implant created by the company using TiONIC Technology. The implant is made up of titanium and designed to be used by surgeons in spine surgery. In addition to that, K2M’s Lamellar, introduced its 3D Titanium Technology to create a 3D spinal implant. The 3D printing medical device using titanium technology uses an advanced 3D printing method to create structures that were once considered impractical with traditional manufacturing techniques. The implants use titanium powder and are associated with bone growth activity.

The global 3D printed medical devices market size is expected to grow from $2.29 billion in 2021 to $2.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The global 3D printed medical device market size is then expected to grow to $4.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.0%.

3D printed medical devices market analysis shows that the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and similar musculoskeletal conditions is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Osteoarthritis is a disorder that damages the joint cartilage and surrounding tissues causing pain, stiffness, and loss of joint function to the person affected by it. The 3D printing medical devices enable the creation of a replica of a patient's joint which can provide surgeons with a crucial piece of information that might not be visible on a 2-dimensional scan. The chance of developing osteoarthritis increases with age. For instance, according to the US National Library of Medicine report, by 2040, it is estimated that approximately 78 million (26%) US adults aged 18 years and above will be projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Thereby driving the adoption of 3D printed medical devices, positively impacting the 3D printed medical devices market growth.

Major players covered in the global 3D printed medical devices market are 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB, Cyfuse Biomedical, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, EOS GmbH, FabRx Ltd., and Concept Laser.

TBRC’s global 3D printed medical devices market research report is segmented by type into implants, surgical instruments, prosthetics, tissue engineering devices, others, by application into orthopedic, spinal, dental, hearing aids, others, by technology into fused deposition modelling, digital light processing, stereolithography, selective laser melting, by raw material into plastics, biomaterial inks, metals and alloys, by end-user into hospitals, diagnostics centers, academic institutions, others.

