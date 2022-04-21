President: Reward for this good deed will be enormous

UZBEKISTAN, April 21 - The Head of the state met with parents who organized family orphanages.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev is strict and demanding to the leaders and at the same time kind and attentive to the people. This can be seen in his attitude towards elders, children, and people in need.

When he was the hokim of Jizzakh region, he put the houses of Mehribonlik and Muruvvat in order, people remember well his visit to the boarding school for blind children in Samarkand.

Today, these good deeds are spread across the whole country. When the President travels to the regions, he finds time to visit such social institutions.

During a recent visit to a boarding school in Almazar district of Tashkent, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said: “It would be nice if there were no orphans in our country at all”. Our people supported this noble initiative. Family orphanages are being set up in all regions. As a result, 10 out of 16 Mehribonlik houses have been closed in recent months.

One of the first houses in the country to close was Mehribonlik No. 5 in Kitab district and No. 4 in Kamashi district, in Kashkadarya region. Some children returned to their relatives, others were taken to family orphanages.

Today, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Kashkadarya families who adopted children – Khusan Holliyev and Gulbahor Khanimova, Shokir Suyunov, and Gulbahor Khamidova, Bakhtiyor Turayev and Gulbahor Allanazarova.

“I bow to you and thank you for implementing the policy of our state, accepting children into your families”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. – You set an example of generosity, and reflect the spirituality of our people. It is difficult, not everyone can understand it. But the reward for this good deed will be enormous. You are creating history, erecting a spiritual monument to yourself. Our people highly appreciate such noble deeds.

The President addressed the children with words of support.

“Life is full of trials. Now is your test time. But I believe that in the future you will become exemplary for peers. Success is impossible without difficulties, without hard work. And I saw difficulties as a child. You will always be at the center of attention of our state: we will monitor your education and further admission. May we all be lucky to see your happiness”, the Head of the state said.

16 family orphanages were created in Kashkadarya region, which took 98 boys and girls. The President expressed gratitude to these families.