Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,705 in the last 365 days.

President meets with Kasan farmers

UZBEKISTAN, April 21 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Koson farm in Kasan district and became familiar with the development of wheat and cotton.

The 82-hectare farm specializes in the cultivation of these two crops. Last year, more than 41 quintals of cotton and 70 quintals of grain were harvested from each hectare. The income amounted to 357 million UZS.

The farm purchased equipment, introduced water-saving technologies.

“What is the driving force of the market economy? Profit. Farmers should also think about increasing profits. Where there is profit, there will be development. To increase productivity, part of the profits should be directed to science and new technologies”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Grapes, mulberries and pumpkins are grown along the perimeter of grain and cotton fields of the farm. The President noted that it is important to expand this experience, fruit and vegetable products should be grown on empty plots around clusters and farms.

One of the biggest problems in Kashkadarya agriculture is the lack of water. Therefore, the introduction of sprinkler and drip irrigation technology is supported by the state.

23 hectares of wheat fields are irrigated by a sprinkler irrigation system on Koson farm. This year, the method will be introduced on another 23 hectares, and drip irrigation will be introduced on 30 hectares of cotton fields. As a result, 46 thousand cubic meters of water and 11 tons of mineral fertilizers will be saved.

Projects on improving the water use system were also discussed here. The Head of the state noted the need for establishing public-private partnerships with clusters to provide water to their lands.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

President meets with Kasan farmers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.