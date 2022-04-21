President meets with Kasan farmers

UZBEKISTAN, April 21 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Koson farm in Kasan district and became familiar with the development of wheat and cotton.

The 82-hectare farm specializes in the cultivation of these two crops. Last year, more than 41 quintals of cotton and 70 quintals of grain were harvested from each hectare. The income amounted to 357 million UZS.

The farm purchased equipment, introduced water-saving technologies.

“What is the driving force of the market economy? Profit. Farmers should also think about increasing profits. Where there is profit, there will be development. To increase productivity, part of the profits should be directed to science and new technologies”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Grapes, mulberries and pumpkins are grown along the perimeter of grain and cotton fields of the farm. The President noted that it is important to expand this experience, fruit and vegetable products should be grown on empty plots around clusters and farms.

One of the biggest problems in Kashkadarya agriculture is the lack of water. Therefore, the introduction of sprinkler and drip irrigation technology is supported by the state.

23 hectares of wheat fields are irrigated by a sprinkler irrigation system on Koson farm. This year, the method will be introduced on another 23 hectares, and drip irrigation will be introduced on 30 hectares of cotton fields. As a result, 46 thousand cubic meters of water and 11 tons of mineral fertilizers will be saved.

Projects on improving the water use system were also discussed here. The Head of the state noted the need for establishing public-private partnerships with clusters to provide water to their lands.