A new neighborhood is being built in Kasan

UZBEKISTAN, April 21 - Following the decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan of December 9, 2021, the construction of New Uzbekistan neighborhoods is underway to improve the living conditions of the population.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the construction site of such a neighborhood on the territory of Dustlik mahalla in Kasan district.

In 2022-2026, 120 multi-storey buildings are planned to be built here. In addition, various social facilities, such as kindergartens and schools, mahalla citizens’ assembly, shopping and service facilities, and a sports complex, will be erected.

This year, the construction of 30 houses for 616 apartments has started. The Head of the state stressed the importance of high-quality construction of houses and ensuring affordable housing prices. Information was provided on the plans to improve the drinking water supply and sewerage networks of the district.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan