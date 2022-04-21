Another mahalla landscaped in Kasbi district

UZBEKISTAN, April 21 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Kamashi mahalla in Kasbi district.

Over 6 thousand people live here. Obod Qishloq (Prosperous Village) program has been implemented to create favorable conditions for them.

More than 40 retail and service centers have been built from lightweight structures along the road leading to the mahalla. About 200 people were employed.

The houses are provided with electricity, natural gas and drinking water. More than 8 kilometers have been paved, and over 18 kilometers of internal roads have been covered with a sand-gravel mixture.

The Head of the state got acquainted with the conditions in the Mahalla center and attended classes in children's creative and sports clubs.

“As a result of such work, the mahalla is transformed, people feel the changes. Now, this center should serve people, it should always be crowded. It is necessary to establish more services, engage young people in sports, various clubs”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

This year, 600 women were involved in the production of sewing products on home-based work.

Based on cooperation, the breeding of chickens in incubators is organized in 50 households. The cultivation of chickens for meat on 300 farms and laying hens on 200 farms are being established.

Issues of education and youth employment were discussed during a dialogue with district representatives. Noting that the Kasbi district has long been famous for its unique school of pottery and carpet weaving, the Head of the state instructed the Hunarmand Association to develop these areas in the district.

