PMZ ( Play Meta-Z token ) Launchpad on 28th April

PMZ Presale Alpha game release Meta-Z project description

The Meta-Z Governance Token will be pre-sale on Pinksale Launchpads by April 28

One way to kill an opportunity is to avoid taking it” — Jack Canfield

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huge developments have been made by Meta-Z team in the past 4-5 months !Less than 5 months after the project launch date, the Meta-Z team has reached more than 50% of the project goals : Game Alpha Multiplayer Edition Now available for everyone to download the first game version from Meta-Z website and test it in a great multiplayer mode.Building a strong active community that supports the project and is waiting for more from its team.NFT marketplace working on testnet and soon will be depolyed to mainnet.PMZ Launchpad, the governance token for the project will be on pinksale launchpads by 28th April.The foundation stone for Meta-Z has been laid in December 2021, by its founder Younes Kasdi, with the help of Joseph Grey and Nadhir Ferdji. Meta-Z project is an MMORPG which is built using the Unity engine based on the following concepts:- Metaverse world- Social multiplayer- Play-to-earn game- NFT marketplace- Create and share with playersWhat is Meta-Z ?Meta-Z is an MMORPG which had a basic concept of allowing players to make their own unique stuff using NFT technology and share it with each others, which then branched out into 4 primary building blocks:-Base Game-NFT Builder-NFT Marketplace-Meta Z world tokens:Meta Z token {MZT} a BEP20 standard token powered by Binance Smart Chain and designed to be the ecosystem token for Meta Z world.Play Meta Z {PMZ} a BEP20 Liquidity generator token designed to be the Governance and the NFT marketplace token for Meta Z project.Why PMZ is so important ?Play Meta Z (PMZ) is a governance token/ Rare element/ payment method / Meta-Z currency which will be used to purchase Items from Meta-Z NFT store PMZ holders will get reflections and participate in NFT's and Lands sales revenue, 51% Liquidity locked 3 Years!PMZ Launchpad token infos :Total Supply 100,000,000 PMZTokens For Presale 39,000,000 PMZTokens For Liquidity 15,300,000 PMZPresale Rate 1 BNB = 19,500 PMZListing Rate 1 BNB = 15,000 PMZInitial Market Cap (estimate) $1,831,600Soft Cap 1,000 BNBHard Cap 2,000 BNBUnsold Tokens RefundPresale Start Time 2022.04.28 12:00 (UTC)Presale End Time 2022.05.15 12:00 (UTC)Listing On PancakeswapLiquidity Percent 51%Liquidity Lockup Time 1100 days after pool endsTotal Team Vesting Tokens 8,000,000 PMZFirst Release After Listing (days) 60 daysFirst Release For Team 20%Cycle (days) 30 daysTeam Tokens Release Each Cycle 10%*Token allocationPresale 39,000,000 28/04/2022Liquidity 3 Years 15,300,000 20/05/2025, 12:00:00 UTCTeam Vested 10months1,600,000 (20%) 14/07/2022, 12:00:00 UTC800,000 (10%) 13/08/2022, 12:00:00 UTC800,000 (10%) 12/09/2022, 12:00:00 UTC800,000 (10%) 12/10/2022, 12:00:00 UTC800,000 (10%) 11/11/2022, 12:00:00 UTC800,000 (10%) 11/12/2022, 12:00:00 UTC800,000 (10%) 10/01/2023, 12:00:00 UTC800,000 (10%) 09/02/2023, 12:00:00 UTCEcosystem 1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/06/2022, 12:00:00 UTC1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/09/2022, 12:00:00 UTC1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/12/2022, 12:00:00 UTC1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/03/2023, 12:00:00 UTC1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/06/2023, 12:00:00 UTC1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/09/2023, 12:00:00 UTC1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/12/2023, 12:00:00 UTC1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/03/2024, 12:00:00 UTCPartners and advisors 1 Year 4,000,000 (100%) 28/04/2023, 12:00:00 UTCReserve 2 Years 14,700,000 (100%) 28/04/2024, 12:00:00 UTCMarketing Unlocked 10,526,000 (100%) NanMeta-Z roadmap for Q2/Q3/Q4 20222022 Q2MZT CEX listingRelease new integrations and partnershipsDeploying marketplace contractMultiplayer game alpha releaseLaunch Meta Z NFT marketplaceLands presaleFirst NFT's presaleSecond marketing wavePMZ Fair launchPMZ launch on pancakeswapCommunity Airdrops2022 Q3/Q4PMZ CEX listingAdding chat system and communication with party mode in gameAdding Quests and tasks linked to the reward systemGame Q&A with developers and communityFirst release of P2E (Play to earn) systemTeamMeta-Z have a very active team working so hard to achieve the projects goals aiming to :Create an appropriate, integrated and balanced ecosystem.Build a nice & fun game and an NFT store according to the high quality requirements of the market.Achieving all set goals by time then moving to market competition.Build metaverse game, with P2E system, where people can play & have fun, earn rewards, interact with others, create and sell their items as NFTs.