PMZ ( Play Meta-Z token ) Launchpad on 28th April
The Meta-Z Governance Token will be pre-sale on Pinksale Launchpads by April 28
One way to kill an opportunity is to avoid taking it”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huge developments have been made by Meta-Z team in the past 4-5 months !
— Jack Canfield
Less than 5 months after the project launch date, the Meta-Z team has reached more than 50% of the project goals :
Game Alpha Multiplayer Edition Now available for everyone to download the first game version from Meta-Z website and test it in a great multiplayer mode.
Building a strong active community that supports the project and is waiting for more from its team.
NFT marketplace working on testnet and soon will be depolyed to mainnet.
PMZ Launchpad, the governance token for the project will be on pinksale launchpads by 28th April.
The foundation stone for Meta-Z has been laid in December 2021, by its founder Younes Kasdi, with the help of Joseph Grey and Nadhir Ferdji. Meta-Z project is an MMORPG which is built using the Unity engine based on the following concepts:
- Metaverse world
- Social multiplayer
- Play-to-earn game
- NFT marketplace
- Create and share with players
What is Meta-Z ?
Meta-Z is an MMORPG which had a basic concept of allowing players to make their own unique stuff using NFT technology and share it with each others, which then branched out into 4 primary building blocks:
-Base Game
-NFT Builder
-NFT Marketplace
-Meta Z world tokens:
Meta Z token {MZT} a BEP20 standard token powered by Binance Smart Chain and designed to be the ecosystem token for Meta Z world.
Play Meta Z {PMZ} a BEP20 Liquidity generator token designed to be the Governance and the NFT marketplace token for Meta Z project.
Why PMZ is so important ?
Play Meta Z (PMZ) is a governance token/ Rare element/ payment method / Meta-Z currency which will be used to purchase Items from Meta-Z NFT store PMZ holders will get reflections and participate in NFT's and Lands sales revenue, 51% Liquidity locked 3 Years!
PMZ Launchpad token infos :
Total Supply 100,000,000 PMZ
Tokens For Presale 39,000,000 PMZ
Tokens For Liquidity 15,300,000 PMZ
Presale Rate 1 BNB = 19,500 PMZ
Listing Rate 1 BNB = 15,000 PMZ
Initial Market Cap (estimate) $1,831,600
Soft Cap 1,000 BNB
Hard Cap 2,000 BNB
Unsold Tokens Refund
Presale Start Time 2022.04.28 12:00 (UTC)
Presale End Time 2022.05.15 12:00 (UTC)
Listing On Pancakeswap
Liquidity Percent 51%
Liquidity Lockup Time 1100 days after pool ends
Total Team Vesting Tokens 8,000,000 PMZ
First Release After Listing (days) 60 days
First Release For Team 20%
Cycle (days) 30 days
Team Tokens Release Each Cycle 10%
*Token allocation
Presale 39,000,000 28/04/2022
Liquidity 3 Years 15,300,000 20/05/2025, 12:00:00 UTC
Team Vested 10months
1,600,000 (20%) 14/07/2022, 12:00:00 UTC
800,000 (10%) 13/08/2022, 12:00:00 UTC
800,000 (10%) 12/09/2022, 12:00:00 UTC
800,000 (10%) 12/10/2022, 12:00:00 UTC
800,000 (10%) 11/11/2022, 12:00:00 UTC
800,000 (10%) 11/12/2022, 12:00:00 UTC
800,000 (10%) 10/01/2023, 12:00:00 UTC
800,000 (10%) 09/02/2023, 12:00:00 UTC
Ecosystem 1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/06/2022, 12:00:00 UTC
1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/09/2022, 12:00:00 UTC
1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/12/2022, 12:00:00 UTC
1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/03/2023, 12:00:00 UTC
1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/06/2023, 12:00:00 UTC
1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/09/2023, 12:00:00 UTC
1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/12/2023, 12:00:00 UTC
1,000,000 (12.5 %) 15/03/2024, 12:00:00 UTC
Partners and advisors 1 Year 4,000,000 (100%) 28/04/2023, 12:00:00 UTC
Reserve 2 Years 14,700,000 (100%) 28/04/2024, 12:00:00 UTC
Marketing Unlocked 10,526,000 (100%) Nan
Meta-Z roadmap for Q2/Q3/Q4 2022
2022 Q2
MZT CEX listing
Release new integrations and partnerships
Deploying marketplace contract
Multiplayer game alpha release
Launch Meta Z NFT marketplace
Lands presale
First NFT's presale
Second marketing wave
PMZ Fair launch
PMZ launch on pancakeswap
Community Airdrops
2022 Q3/Q4
PMZ CEX listing
Adding chat system and communication with party mode in game
Adding Quests and tasks linked to the reward system
Game Q&A with developers and community
First release of P2E (Play to earn) system
Team
Meta-Z have a very active team working so hard to achieve the projects goals aiming to :
Create an appropriate, integrated and balanced ecosystem.
Build a nice & fun game and an NFT store according to the high quality requirements of the market.
Achieving all set goals by time then moving to market competition.
Build metaverse game, with P2E system, where people can play & have fun, earn rewards, interact with others, create and sell their items as NFTs.
Salah Boutalbi
Meta-Z
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other