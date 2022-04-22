Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,918 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Oscar Smith Temporary Reprieve

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 05:35pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:

“Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight. I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available.”

###

You just read:

Statement on Oscar Smith Temporary Reprieve

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.