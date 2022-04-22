Statement on Oscar Smith Temporary Reprieve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:
“Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight. I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available.”
