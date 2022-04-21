Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,918 in the last 365 days.

Fourth cruise line signs port agreement with State of Hawaii

Posted on Apr 21, 2022 in Harbors News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division announces the execution of a fourth port agreement with a cruise line to resume sailing in Hawaiian waters.

Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD has signed a port agreement with the State of Hawaii in accordance with the CDC’s COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships.  More information on the CDC’s program can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/management/technical-instructions-for-cruise-ships.html

###

 

You just read:

Fourth cruise line signs port agreement with State of Hawaii

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.