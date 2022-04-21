Fourth cruise line signs port agreement with State of Hawaii

Main, News Posted on Apr 21, 2022 in Harbors News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division announces the execution of a fourth port agreement with a cruise line to resume sailing in Hawaiian waters.

Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD has signed a port agreement with the State of Hawaii in accordance with the CDC’s COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships. More information on the CDC’s program can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/management/technical-instructions-for-cruise-ships.html

###