Pledger Giving social impact platform for eCommerce closes a seed funding round

Pledger Giving team has recently closed a seed round, joined the prestigious TechStars accelerator and gained over 200 eCommerce customers.

Brand values are more important than ever to consumers, and studies show that investment in social impact partnerships has a positive ROI. It's a win, win, win, for causes, retailers, and consumers”
— Mariya, Pledger CEO
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been a massive year for Pledger Giving! The team has recently closed a seed round, joined the prestigious TechStars accelerator and gained over 200 eCommerce customers.

Pledger Giving, a social impact as a service platform for eCommerce brands, launched into Shopify in 2021. The platform enables 1000s of UK retailers and shoppers to make a meaningful social and environmental impact from product sales by teaming up with good causes.

Pledger Giving App, which can be added to Shopify websites via an app and via a custom integration, lets retailers partner with causes and give from product sales. Brands can support initiatives such as plastic and carbon off-setting, helping disadvantaged communities and more.

Mariya, Pledger CEO, said:

"Brand values are more important than ever to consumers, and studies show that investment in social impact partnerships has a positive ROI. It's a win, win, win, for causes, retailers, and consumers.”

Pledger Giving team is now focused on growing its curated community of causes, expanding internationally and exciting shopper engagement features.

