Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,913 in the last 365 days.

AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas receives $61.3 million payment from tobacco settlement

KANSAS, April 21 - TOPEKA – (April 21, 2022) – Kansas has received its annual tobacco settlement payment totaling $61.3 million, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

This year’s payment totaled $61,332,864.66. As it does each year, the annual payment will reimburse the state for funds previously appropriated by the Legislature to pay the current fiscal year’s cost of programs financed from tobacco settlement proceeds. Because of the timing of the annual tobacco payment in comparison with the state budget cycle, the Legislature each year appropriates funds that will not be received until the following April and then reimburses that amount when the annual payment is received.

Since the first payment was made in 1999, Kansas has received more than $1.36 billion from the participating tobacco manufacturers. The settlement payments are intended to offset the costs of tobacco-related illness and disease that are borne by Kansas taxpayers through government-paid medical benefits. The payments are made each year pursuant to a legal settlement that resolved claims made by 46 states, including Kansas, against the tobacco companies in the late 1990s. The Kansas Legislature determined years ago that most of the annual settlement payments would be used to pay for various children’s programs in Kansas.

You just read:

AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas receives $61.3 million payment from tobacco settlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.