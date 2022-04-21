When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 21, 2022 FDA Publish Date: April 21, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Organic Food / Home Grown Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Alpine Fresh, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Alpine Fresh, Inc. of Doral, Florida is voluntarily recalling its 1 pound packages of "Hippie Organics" French Beans from lot# 313-626, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled "Hippie Organics 1lbs French Beans" were distributed in Whole Foods (CT, FL, GA, IL, MD) , Aldi (FL) and LIDL (DE, GA, MD, NJ, NY, NC, PA, SC, VA) retail stores.

The product comes in a 1 pound, clear plastic package marked with lot # 313-626 on the back on a small, white label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 1 pound packages of "Hippie Organics French Beans From lot # 313-626."

The problem has been found to be isolated to the identified lot and the company has taken corrective actions to prevent a recurrence.

Consumers who have purchased 1 pound packages of "Hippie Organics French Beans from lot #313-626" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-827-3362.