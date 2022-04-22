No Hands. No Feet. No Limits. Teen Breaks Barriers Playing Competitive Baseball in New Movie Releasing July 12, 2022.
In honor of Limb Loss Awareness Month (#LLLDAM), new documentary featuring teen ballplayer with no hands or feet releases movie trailer.
Landis is changing the game of baseball and the perceptions about what’s possible...what he accomplishes without hands or feet as an athlete, and how that transcends sport is on full display here.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Limb Loss Awareness Month (#LLLDAM), Taikuli Productions and Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) announce the upcoming release of LANDIS: JUST WATCH ME the inspiring true story of Landis Sims, a 16-year old baseball player born with a quad-congenital limb deficiency, which means he is missing both hands and feet. Landis defies the odds on and off the baseball diamond every day.
— Bob Babbitt, Co-Founder Challenged Atheletes Foundation
Witness the 8-year journey of Landis growing from a plucky little leaguer into a dedicated young man set on achieving his goal of motivating kids to LIVE WITHOUT LIMITS.
Throughout the film, Landis gains wisdom and inspiration from Major League Baseball’s best:
“Life rewards, those that start and if you never start, you'll never know where you could possibly be,” said MLB pitcher Joe Musgrove.
“We all have things we have to overcome to be successful in life. It's seeing people who get knocked down and come back, and you see that with Landis all the time. That passion that he has…that’s what I try to instill in my kids,” said Joe Girardi, MLB Manager.
However, none of Landis’ dreams could be realized with the expertise of Chief Clinical Prosthetist, David Rotter and support from CAF.
“When an amputee, like Landis, comes into my office and says, ‘I wanna play baseball,’ my first thought is...let’s make this happen. So much of this is creative thinking because there’s no manual out there that says how to create a specific baseball device for someone who’s missing all four limbs,” said David Rotter, Prosthetist.
With no hands, no feet and no limits, LANDIS: JUST WATCH ME will have you believing that anything is possible with the right mindset and hard work. Film releases in the US and Canada on major digital platforms and cable video on demand on July 12, 2022.
To follow Landis and his journey to inspire families on Instagram and Facebook @LandisMovie.
About Taikuli Productions
Taikuli Productions is a California-based production company dedicated to producing innovative nonfiction films that are not only visually stunning but reflect the nature of the human spirit. The company was founded in 2007 by Eric Cochran, who has over 25 years of experience conceiving, shooting, producing and directing a wide range of award-winning television. https://taikuli.com
About Challenged Athletes Foundation
The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $147 million has been raised and over 40,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.
About David Rotter
David is fully versed in every aspect of prosthetics. During his 25+ years of experience, David has helped thousands of people by creating devices that provide them with ability. The ability to walk again, grasp for the first time, or inspire them to achieve more than they ever thought they could. He has worked with professional athletes, politicians, celebrities, veterans, and community members. David's work has been featured on countless media networks and print outlets including CNN, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, New York Times, ABC, NBC, CBS, and PBS news. https://www.rotterprosthetics.com
