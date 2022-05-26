Manufacturing and Fulfillment Giant Launches E-Commerce Fulfillment Division

Kem Krest solves its clients' problems with customization, vast array of services, and recognizable brand experiences.

Kem Krest, an automotive fulfillment leader and five-time General Motors Supplier of the Year, announces new E-Commerce Fulfillment Division.

ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kem Krest has launched an e-commerce fulfillment division that leverages its decades-long leadership in enterprise fulfillment for the automotive, agriculture, and motorsports industries to drive unprecedented value to e-commerce merchants.

The e-commerce market continues to develop rapidly, increasing at a 14 percent growth rate in the United States in 2021 and reaching $870 billion in sales (U.S. Department of Commerce, 2022). Due to these factors, the industry has struggled with substantial warehouse space constraints and rising costs across the supply chain (Freight Waves, 2022). Kem Krest’s specialized division addresses these merchant concerns and aims to change the inflexible landscape.

“Kem Krest has been exceeding clients’ expectations for forty-three years by focusing on solving their most pressing fulfillment issues. When we spoke with e-commerce businesses, we discovered significant friction with their current fulfillment providers and recognized that Kem Krest was ideally positioned to leverage our existing infrastructure and expertise to craft a better solution for retailers,” says Patrick Donohue, the general manager of Kem Krest’s new division.

This minority-owned business has eleven facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada with headquarters in Elkhart, IN. They serve some of the largest corporations in the world that trust them to manage all aspects of their supply chain.

“Our team of experts across transportation, operations, packaging, and sourcing has utilized our extensive network to build bespoke fulfillment solutions for each of our e-commerce customers. We’ve found a great reception from merchants by offering simple transparent pricing, best-in-class operations, and analyzing their challenges holistically,” Mr. Donohue states.

Stanton McConnell, the founder of Vers’eau, a non-alcoholic Great Lakes aperitif, attests to how their partnership with Kem Krest provides control, visibility, flexibility, and value to their e-commerce business.

He says, “In the early stages of our relationship, Kem Krest met me where I was at as a new entrepreneur. They explained my options and I didn’t feel pressure to lock things down quickly. They had a competitive price point and a pricing model that was simple for me to understand, along with easy integration with Shopify. What really tipped the scales for me was their attitude and the level of customization. I am confident that the Kem Krest team has my back and that my product is in good hands. I feel like a part of their family and would 100 percent recommend Kem Krest.”

Kem Krest is dedicated to the success of its merchants and its e-commerce division is a game-changer for online retailers. Those interested in additional information or retailers looking to get more out of their fulfillment partnership can contact Kem Krest’s team at ecommerce@kemkrest.com and +1(574)338-1035.

ABOUT KEM KREST

Kem Krest is a company with vast abilities in fulfillment, manufacturing, and supply chain. They manage and market customer-branded products over a wide range of industries. The company’s team is saturated with entrepreneurs that value innovation and putting the customer first to solve any friction they face. Kem Krest has won the GM Supplier of the Year award five times along with many other awards and certifications. Additionally, they are committed to positively impacting their customers, the environment, and their community.

