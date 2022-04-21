April 21, 2022 - Attorney General Jason Miyares Joins Coalition Opposing Proposed Changes to Federal Funding for Charter Schools 

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Attorney General 202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact: Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Jason Miyares Joins Coalition Opposing Proposed Changes to Federal Funding for Charter Schools

RICHMOND, VA. – Attorney General Miyares today announced he joined 15 other state attorneys general in a letter criticizing the Biden Administration’s new regulatory proposal restricting federal grants for public charter schools.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Education, the attorneys general argue two of the proposed changes to the Charter School Program (“CSP”) would decrease the education opportunities for students in areas with underperforming schools. Under a proposed community impact analysis requirement, an applicant trying to open or expand a charter school must demonstrate demand through over-enrollment in local public schools, failing to consider evidence of demand for high quality education due to poor performance rather than over-enrollment. Additionally, a proposed partnership priority unfairly penalizes charter schools who compete with local school districts and gives low-performing public schools a veto over funding for local charter schools.

Attorney General Miyares said that “No two children are the same so it’s important to have educational diversity and options that work best for each student. The success and availability of charter schools in the United States is fundamental to parental rights. Parents know what is best for their children, and charter schools provide families unhappy with the existing local public schools an alternative. Any effort to weaken the charter school system will be damaging to young Americans nationwide who want a different option for education.” The Charter School Program’s purpose is to provide more education opportunities for all children in the United States. The program is “intended to provide an alternative to low-performing schools in order to improve education, not merely to supplement offerings by traditional public schools,” the letter states.

The attorneys general argue changing the preferences for funds will inevitably decrease the total funding awarded to charter schools that compete with underperforming public schools

The letter was led by Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and Attorney General Miyares was joined by Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Read the full letter HERE

