Construction scheduled to begin Monday near Ashley

Bismarck, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin, Monday April 25, on North Dakota Highway 11 from Ashley to the McIntosh/Dickey County line for approximately 18 miles. The project will include widening, new pavement and pipes.

Flaggers and pilot cars will be utilized to direct motorists through the work zone and speeds will be reduced. A width restriction of 12 feet will be in place.

The project is expected to be complete mid-October.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

