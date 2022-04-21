Annual Report Reflects on Adapting During Crisis

The Supreme Court’s annual report highlights many notable achievements and programs from 2021.

The calendar turned from 2020 to 2021, and the pandemic from COVID-19 lingered, then accelerated. As illnesses and deaths climbed again in the new year, the Supreme Court of Ohio prioritized the safety of the state’s citizens, the legal community, and all court staff – while continuing to operate in a fair and efficient manner that not only enabled, but increased, access to justice.

The Supreme Court’s accomplishments last year are recounted in its 2021 annual report.

“In many ways, 2021 called for greater adjustment, greater fortitude, and strength on the part of all Ohioans as we continued to face the morphing pandemic, without any sense of when, or if, it would end,” wrote Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

Regular communication with local courts was key to ensuring the consistent administration of justice in a timely manner. Chief Justice O’Connor sent frequent updates to Ohio judges with guidance and best practices. Advocating for court staff and probation officers as a vaccine priority group, eviction alternatives and case management, and safe and secure courthouses were always in the forefront.

Courtrooms and court administration across the state modernized with digital tools. The more-than-300 local courts in Ohio reshaped the way they work, turning to technology to fortify this essential branch of government. The largest annual investment in technology grants and expertise was delivered to local courts. The chief justice made a total of $8.65 million in awards for 143 local court initiatives in 2021.

During this evolution, the iCOURT Task Force, formed in fall 2020, issued its report – described as a blueprint for the judiciary’s future.

The Supreme Court also made important shifts to remain responsive to the legal profession’s needs, such as:

Administering the February and July bar exams remotely.

Holding two online ceremonies to admit nearly 800 new attorneys to practice law in Ohio.

Waiving administrative caps on self-study hours allowed for continuing legal education (CLE) courses.

Expanding program offerings via the Court’s Judicial College to a landmark level.

“The Supreme Court and all Ohio courts demonstrated, during this new phase of change, that the judiciary continues to be an anchor of our society: fair, impartial, and more accessible than ever,” Chief Justice O’Connor said.