Private Jeep Tours offer unique San Francisco Experiences
New fleet of convertible jeeps offer San Francisco city tours and Muir Giant Redwoods excursions for up to 6 guests with their own driver- guide.
Families & groups of friends want a unique private tour experience that can easily explore all of the city. The Jeeps are the perfect choice - the only open-air convertible vehicle that seats 6 guests”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a fun way to see San Francisco but still maintain some social distancing? Pile into an open-air, hyper-green, custom-built Jeep that takes you on a tour designed just for your group!
— Brian Huber
Named after parks in the Golden Gate Recreation Area (Point Reyes, Point Bonita and Lands End), this fleet of jaunty Jeeps is ready to take your group of six on the adventure of your choosing. Commandeered by an entertaining, knowledge guide, your Jeep will take you on one of four different tour routes that include off the beaten track destinations where larger tour vehicles dare not go (think Lombard Street’s hairpin turns and the serpentine roads of the Marin Headlands).
San Francisco Jeep Tours owner Brian Huber conceived of these tours when the pandemic first hit in 2020. “Post-pandemic travel has changed what today's travelers are looking for. Families and groups of friends want a unique private tour experience that can easily explore all of the city. The Jeeps are the perfect choice because they’re the only open-air convertible vehicle that can seat six guests.” He says that as electric powered Jeeps become available, the fleet will be expanded and upgraded.
These tours range in duration from 2 hours to full day experiences. Jeep riders can customize any of the following itineraries: City Tours, Evening & Sunset Tours, Muir Giant Redwoods and Sausalito Tours, and Full Day Muir Woods and City Tours.
Every tour includes a memorable ride over the Golden Gate Bridge. Hotel pick-up and drop-off is available.
“The Jeep experience was exactly what I hoped it would be: fun, safe and different,” read one 5-star review on TripAdvisor. “Fantastic experience! Our tour guide Susan mapped out the day perfectly, was fun and knowledgeable, and a very safe driver. We had an incredible day and A-plus weather,” read another fan’s accolade. “The best part was having a private tour geared towards our personal interests,” raved another Jeep Tour patron.
Skip the crowds and book an unforgettable Jeep Tour of the City by the Bay!
