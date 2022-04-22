Cascade Environmental releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report on Earth Day

The report highlights market challenges, continued successes, and new developments that show promise for the company and the environmental services industry

By focusing on our environmental, social, and economic impacts, we are able to identify solutions to overcome challenges and position us to better serve our clients and communities” — Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor for drilling and remediation in the United States, has published its 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report.

“Our Corporate Sustainability Report describes and quantifies the impacts of our daily operations,” said Chief Executive Officer Ron Thalacker. “It details our priorities, explains why these issues are important to us, and reveals our approach to making a positive impact.”

Some of the highlights include:

• More than $1M invested in employee training and development

• An estimated $55M in loss prevention

• A 42% reduction in overall incidents over three years

• New technologies to support sustainable remediation efforts of environmental consultants

• Recruiting, retention, and engagement efforts to support long-term, rewarding careers

The report also details the challenges the company faced and how they were addressed, such as a nationwide labor shortage, global supply chain disruptions, inflation, federal regulatory changes, and more.

“Although we saw improvements in multiple areas of our business, 2021 presented difficulties that many companies like us are continuing to contend with,” said Thalacker. “By focusing on the three pillars of sustainability—environmental stewardship, social responsibility and economic prosperity—we are able to identify solutions that make the most sense, both short- and long-term, to overcome challenges and position us to better serve our clients and communities.”

The information included in Cascade’s report reflects the results of engagement efforts with stakeholders and in-depth materiality assessments.

“It is not enough to set sustainability goals and track our progress,” explained Sue Bruning, Chair of Cascade’s Sustainability Council. “We also want to provide transparency to our stakeholders. Our employees deserve to understand what drives our business decisions. Our clients want to understand how our efforts align with and advance their own sustainability goals. And our communities should know how we are trying to be good corporate citizens and support them.”

Cascade’s 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option, and has incorporated sustainability reporting standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

If you would like to learn more about Cascade’s sustainability efforts, the report is available for download at www.cascade-env.com/about-us/sustainability.

