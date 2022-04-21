One Day, 50 States, One Party celebrating Independent Bookstore Day
Headline by Terry Crews new book Tough: My Journey to True Power and Celebrating Over 20 local Independent Authors at Malik Books.
Do you know about Independent Bookstore Day? One Day, 50 States and One Party”CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Day, 50 States, One Party celebrating Independent Bookstore Day nationwide.
Malik Books is hosting Independent Bookstore Day – Sat April 30 from 12PM to 7PM – Headline by Terry Crews new book Tough: My Journey to True Power and Celebrating Over 20 local Independent Authors at Malik Books in the Westfield Culver City Mall on Sat April 30. A fun day of storytelling, booksigning, entertainment, giveaways and author discussion headline by Actor, host, and Author Terry Crews 5Pm booksigning. The event is free although it is strongly advised to RSVP for an Exclusive Signed Edition of Terry Crews new Book, "TOUGH: My Journey To True Power" which starts at 5PM.
Malik Books is having its annual 2 for $20 blowout book sale on selected titles. Hundreds of titles of hand.
Highlights: Terry Crews and 20 Independent Authors, Booksigning, Storytelling, Author Discussion, Giveaways, and 2 for $20 Book Sale
(Westfield Culver City Mall)
6000 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 2470
Culver City, Ca 90230
Malik Books is a black-owned independent bookstore that specializes in African American books, calendars, and gifts full of cultural diversity. The total African American expression of pride, cultural, and self-esteem where we give voice to the voiceless. Malik Books offers a large selection of diverse children’s books because children are 100 percent of our future. We also specialize in conscious, hard to find, hot and best sellers of today. Since 1990 Malik Books has served the Los Angeles community with books and cultural gifts. Malik Books has two locations and MalikBooks.com to serve your book needs. Located at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Westfield Culver City Mall. Our new podcast Malik’s Bookshelf bringing a world together with books, culture and community is produced by Ryan Seacrest on iheart radio. Malik Bookshelf streams all podcast platforms. In 2022 Malik Books launched Malik’s Bookmobile to continue outreach to promote reading and education.
