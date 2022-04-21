Submit Release
Godfread urges delivery drivers to review auto insurance

BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to a recent rise in incidents involving so-called ‘gig’ delivery drivers, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is urging delivery drivers to review their auto insurance policy.

“The Department has received an increase in calls from drivers who were involved in auto accidents involving gig delivery drivers who were not properly insured,” Commissioner Godfread said. “It’s a step that can be easily overlooked, but one that is vital for all drivers on North Dakota roads.”

Delivery drivers who work for companies such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, Instacart or Grubhub are urged to review their respective company’s policies regarding insurance coverage. In most cases, a driver’s common auto insurance policy will not cover accident claims that occur while on a delivery.

Each company has specific policies regarding necessary auto insurance coverage. Drivers must understand what is required of them before making deliveries.

The Department has researched the policies of popular delivery companies and what is required, according to their websites:

  • Food Dudes: You will be doing business as an independent contractor; therefore, you are required to maintain your own insurance. You may need to inform your insurance company you are doing a contracting job.
  • Bite Squad: All drivers need access to their own vehicle and are required to maintain proper auto insurance.
  • Grubhub: Those who wish to partner with Grubhub using a car must: o Have an original, valid driver's license o Have auto insurance
  • DoorDash: You can use any car to drive, deliver, and earn. You must have a valid driver’s license.
  • Uber Eats: All drivers are required to carry personal auto insurance. The company does this to protect itself from facing unnecessary liability when workers are making deliveries.
  • Instacart: Drivers need special insurance to drive for Instacart. Instacart does not provide any insurance coverage, and most personal auto insurance policies will reject claims for damage sustained while you were driving for a delivery or rideshare company.

Drivers should consult with their respective delivery companies and their insurance agent about necessary insurance coverage.

The North Dakota Insurance Department is available to answer questions about insurance and obtaining appropriate coverage.

