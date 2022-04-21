Northern families benefit from new child care spaces
CANADA, April 21 - This backgrounder contains additional information on the seven child care sites that will create 279 new licensed child care spaces in northern British Columbia.
CHETWYND –
Northern Lights College
YMCA Chetwynd Care and Learning Centre; 12 infant-toddler spaces, located on campus grounds
DAWSON CREEK –
Northern Lights College
Campus Kids Daycare; 48 spaces (24 2.5 years to kindergarten age, 24 school age), located on campus grounds
FORT ST. JOHN –
Métis Nation British Columbia
Name to be confirmed; 61 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten age, 12 school age), Indigenous-led
KITIMAT –
Haisla Nation Council
Haisla Youth Centre; 27 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, Indigenous-led
MOBERLY LAKE –
Saulteau Frist Nations
Cree-ative Wonders; 24 spaces (16 infant-toddler, eight 2.5 years to kindergarten age), Indigenous-led
PRINCE GEORGE –
The Board of Education of School District 57
BBBS Early Learning and Playcare; 50 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, located adjacent to school grounds
QUESNEL –
City of Quesnel
Quesnel Child Care Centre; 57 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten age, 24 school age), will offer Indigenous programming