B.C. companies innovating in heavy-duty trucking sector

CANADA, April 21 - Two B.C. companies are working to innovate in the hard-to-decarbonize heavy-duty trucking sector and create new jobs with support from the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program.

“B.C. is establishing itself as a leader in clean technology while making the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Ballard and Delta-Q are great examples of innovative companies that are working to support decarbonization in the commercial trucking sector while creating good-paying jobs for British Columbians.”

Including Ballard Power Systems and Delta-Q Technologies Corporation, 17 projects are receiving funding under the second ARC program funding call, which invests more than $8 million to research and commercialization projects that span all transportation modes, from boats to electric bikes and aviation, and that benefit eight municipalities in B.C.

“Innovative B.C. companies like Ballard and Delta-Q are leading the way with new technologies that will help reduce emissions in the transportation sector and create better products,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Through CleanBC, we’re making investments that will accelerate innovation and build new job opportunities for people in B.C.’s growing clean-vehicle sector.”

Ballard Power Systems will recieve $325,000 in funding through the ARC program to complete pre-commercial research and development of components for made-in-B.C. hydrogen fuel cells for zero-emission heavy-duty trucks. Funding will also support the establishment of standardized processes for materials testing in the heavy-duty zero-emission-vehicle commercial truck industry.

With $300,000 in support from the ARC program, Delta-Q Technologies is working to develop a family of high-power and high-voltage onboard battery chargers for commercial and industrial electric vehicles (EVs). Funding will go toward research, product development and commercialization of the charger.

These two ARC-funded projects will create and sustain approximately 23 new jobs.

The ARC program supports the EV sector in B.C. by providing targeted support for research and development, as well as commercialization and demonstration of B.C.-based EV technologies, services and products. This round of ARC project funding further leverages more than $18 million in industry and federal government investments, and is expected to help create and sustain approximately 175 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 is B.C.’s plan to expand and accelerate climate action building on the province’s natural advantages – abundant, clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

Quotes:

Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds –

“Recent climate-related disasters have made the need for a low-carbon future clear. Ballard and Delta-Q are paving the way forward in the clean-technology sector and we are thrilled to be supporting them through our CleanBC program.”

Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake –

“Ballard and Delta-Q are great examples of how we, as a province, are moving forward to a stronger environmental future. We are proud to help support their efforts to develop new clean technologies and create and retain more jobs for British Columbians.”

Shanna Knights, director, technology collaborations, Ballard Power Systems –

“As a global leader in zero-emission vehicle technologies, Ballard is investing tremendous efforts in research and development to improve our product performance and reduce life-cycle costs for heavy-duty mobility solutions. This project will leverage the deep materials expertise and leading-edge characterization facilities of our partners at Simon Fraser University for targeted improvements to fuel-cell components.”

Steve Blaine, co-CEO and executive vice-president, engineering and quality, Delta-Q Technologies Corporation –

“Delta-Q Technologies’ innovative power converters enable global equipment makers to electrify commercial and industrial vehicles, generating jobs for a clean future. In partnership with CleanBC and with support from the ARC program, we are further pushing the boundaries of power density to deliver higher-performing onboard battery chargers. Every excavator, forklift or delivery vehicle that is electrified can save the carbon equivalent to taking a passenger car off the road, with even greater benefits to urban noise and air quality.”

Quick Facts:

The EV sector includes battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles, as well as companies and organizations involved in all aspects of the EV supply chain.

The supply chain spans from raw materials to final consumer products as they relate to vehicles or vehicle components, fuel and infrastructure, and transferable technologies and services.

B.C. leads North America in the transition to EVs with light-duty EV sales representing 13% of all new light-duty vehicles sales in 2021.

Learn More:

To learn more about the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/electricity-alternative-energy/transportation-energies/clean-transportation-policies-programs/clean-energy-vehicle-program/zev-sector-development

To learn more about Ballard Power Systems, visit: https://www.ballard.com/

To learn more about Delta-Q Technologies Corporation, visit: https://delta-q.com/

To learn more about the CleanBC plan, visit: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/