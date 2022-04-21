Latest News: "Live at the Library" to Welcome Evening Visitors, Special Guests on Thursdays

The Library of Congress will create a new evening visitor experience featuring extended public hours on Thursday evenings and regular live programming as part of a new ongoing series, Live at the Library.

Beginning May 5, the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building and all exhibitions will be open for extended hours on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy happy hour drinks and food available for purchase in the Great Hall overlooking the Capitol and the Thomas Jefferson Building’s beautiful architecture while immersing themselves in the Library’s exhibits, collections and programs. The series will regularly feature special conversations, music, performances, films and workshops that showcase the broad range of holdings at the national library.

