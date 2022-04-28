JEWELLERY STUDIO IN THE FRENCH CLASSIC STYLE
Introducing the lifestyle of tailor-making jewellery at a private studio, which is common for people in France: the luxury of having unique items tailor-made.PARIS, IL DE FRANCE, FRANCE, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the lifestyle of tailor-making jewellery at a private studio, which is common for people in France: the luxury of having unique items tailor-made for a special occasion.
In France, jewellery is considered as not only a fashion item, but as something precious and special that is handed down from generation to generation.
It has become a custom for people to directly ask their preferred jewellery studio to have an item tailor-made with an original design or stones that have a personal significance to them, as a gift for a special occasion or life milestone, such as celebrating coming-of-age, or the birth of a baby.
In France, Métiers d'Art, art professions that require a high level of skill and taste, are flourishing. Therefore, it’s the norm for French people to have a preferred studio that has solid skills and has the same or similar sensibilities. By patronising the same studio for a long time, people get their items tailor-made to their taste and body shape. Having one’s own trusted studio is part of daily life for many people.
We, h joaillerie, are a private studio that wishes to familiarise the rest of the world with this aspect of French lifestyle.
[OUR SERVICE]
We don't have any pre-made items; we create unique items to order. We strongly believe in creating an item that's very important to you, and will customise your item down to the small details, so that you can wear it for years to come.
e.g. Cushion Cut Spinel Ring
Materials: Cushion Cut Purple-Gray Spinel 1,98ct from Sri Lanka, 0,3ct diamonds melee, and K18 White Gold.
Price: €4700
Expected delivery time: 3-4 months. This depends on the kind of stones, or whether a prototype is required in the process.
Background of the design: As a anniversary present for a female individual. Classic and modern design.
Designed with a bit of a luxurious feel; taking advantage of the bespoke process. Also we carefully chose the kind of stone.
[ABOUT US]
h joaillerie is a jewellery studio based in Paris, specialising in unique pieces. We are a private studio, and tailor designs and concepts to suit our clients, both designers or individuals, mainly from Asia and Europe.
Achievements: OEM project with a brand that exhibits at Paris Fashion Week, renting costumes for editorial shooting
Media coverage: ELLE Mexico cover (for costume rental), Numéro Tokyo, L'Official hommes Ukraine, Nikkei Style.
