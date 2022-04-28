Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,157 in the last 365 days.

JEWELLERY STUDIO IN THE FRENCH CLASSIC STYLE

Ordered Purple-Gray Spinel Ring

Elegant flower ring with small tanzanite

h joaillerie(h jewellery) is a private jewellery studio based in Paris.

Introducing the lifestyle of tailor-making jewellery at a private studio, which is common for people in France: the luxury of having unique items tailor-made.

PARIS, IL DE FRANCE, FRANCE, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the lifestyle of tailor-making jewellery at a private studio, which is common for people in France: the luxury of having unique items tailor-made for a special occasion.

In France, jewellery is considered as not only a fashion item, but as something precious and special that is handed down from generation to generation.

It has become a custom for people to directly ask their preferred jewellery studio to have an item tailor-made with an original design or stones that have a personal significance to them, as a gift for a special occasion or life milestone, such as celebrating coming-of-age, or the birth of a baby.

In France, Métiers d'Art, art professions that require a high level of skill and taste, are flourishing. Therefore, it’s the norm for French people to have a preferred studio that has solid skills and has the same or similar sensibilities. By patronising the same studio for a long time, people get their items tailor-made to their taste and body shape. Having one’s own trusted studio is part of daily life for many people.
We, h joaillerie, are a private studio that wishes to familiarise the rest of the world with this aspect of French lifestyle.

[OUR SERVICE]
We don't have any pre-made items; we create unique items to order. We strongly believe in creating an item that's very important to you, and will customise your item down to the small details, so that you can wear it for years to come.

e.g. Cushion Cut Spinel Ring
Materials: Cushion Cut Purple-Gray Spinel 1,98ct from Sri Lanka, 0,3ct diamonds melee, and K18 White Gold.
Price: €4700

Expected delivery time: 3-4 months. This depends on the kind of stones, or whether a prototype is required in the process.
Background of the design: As a anniversary present for a female individual. Classic and modern design.
Designed with a bit of a luxurious feel; taking advantage of the bespoke process. Also we carefully chose the kind of stone.

[ABOUT US]
h joaillerie is a jewellery studio based in Paris, specialising in unique pieces. We are a private studio, and tailor designs and concepts to suit our clients, both designers or individuals, mainly from Asia and Europe.

Achievements: OEM project with a brand that exhibits at Paris Fashion Week, renting costumes for editorial shooting
Media coverage: ELLE Mexico cover (for costume rental), Numéro Tokyo, L'Official hommes Ukraine, Nikkei Style.

[CONTACT]
For media coverage, press, or any other enquiries, please contact via email below.

Email: contact@hjoaillerie.com
Website: https://www.hjoaillerie.com
Instagram: @h__joaillerie (https://www.instagram.com/h__joaillerie)
Studio address: 7 rue Réaumur 75003 Paris, France

Harumi
h joaillerie
Contact@hjoaillerie.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

JEWELLERY STUDIO IN THE FRENCH CLASSIC STYLE

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.