Episcopal Community Services hosts “Moonlight Magic: Under the Flower Moon” Charity Gala
We have this wonderful community of supporters, and when they come to this event, I want them to feel connected, valued, and energized to be on this journey with us.”NATIONAL CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Episcopal Community Services (ECS) is bringing back in-person events with its annual “Moonlight Magic: Under the Flower Moon” Gala. The elegant gala raises funds for its transformative programs, which help support some of San Diego County’s most vulnerable communities: children, families living on low incomes, individuals experiencing homelessness, and people with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
— Elizabeth Fitzsimons
Hosted at the tropical Humphrey’s Half Moon Inn, the Moonlight Magic Gala will host a number of happenings throughout the event, including a new young professionals’ Sunset Social, an auction with various items from event ticket packages to international trips, and musical entertainment. Aside from the event sponsors (Marsh McLennan, Episcopal Diocese of San Diego, MolinaHealth, US Bank, and Southwest Airlines), the eventful night wouldn’t be possible without the gala co-chairs Leta Keyes and Kathy Fremdling.
“To be selected to be one of the Co-Chairs for the gala the last three years is such an honor.” Leta Keyes states. “Hopefully, the gala will not only help raise funds but, more importantly, it will raise awareness of all the wonderful programs ECS has.”
Elizabeth Fitzsimons, CEO, expressed her excitement for the gala, saying, “Now, having spent time with our team, board, donors, and clients, I have a greater appreciation for what ECS does, our impact as an organization, and the opportunity we must make an even deeper impact on our region. We have this wonderful community of supporters, and when they come to this event, I want them to feel connected, valued, and energized to be on this journey with us.”
The “Moonlight Magic: Under the Flower Moon” Gala is slated for May 14 at Humphreys Half Moon Inn. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.ecscalifornia.org/gala.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Andrea Muir at amuir@ecscalifornia.org.
About Episcopal Community Services
Serving God by serving those in need through programs that foster hope and dignity, ECS inspires children, empowers adults, and transforms communities by providing vital, high-quality social services that focus on early childhood education and development, homelessness, mental health, and substance use disorder treatment. Last year ECS served more than 6,000 San Diegans. For more information, please visit ecscalifornia.org
