Bluebird Express Car Wash Announces Plans for the Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Locations.
Bluebird Express is excited to announce construction plans for Meridian, Caldwell, and Emmett locations.BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluebird Express Car Wash is excited to announce construction plans for their next two locations at Overland Road near Eagle Road in Meridian, on Franklin Road near I-84 in Caldwell, and a third location in Emmett. The Meridian site has been in the planning stages since 2019 and construction is slated to begin in June of 2022. Bluebird has been working on a Caldwell location for several years and they are excited to finally serve the Caldwell community, construction will begin in the middle of summer of 2022. The eighth location will be in the heart of Emmett. The owners of Bluebird currently own and operate three other Bluebird Express Car Washes, with the fourth location under construction on State Street in Boise, and independently own and operate one of the nation’s largest express car washes in Colorado. By the end of the second quarter in 2023 Bluebird will have 7 operating locations, 6 of which will be in the Treasure Valley. After recently winning Top 20 Best Employer of 2022 in Idaho, Best Car Wash in the Treasure Valley of 2022, Best Customer Service, Best Car Wash, and Best Place to Work in the Western Treasure Valley, Bluebird is excited to expand in the valley and continue to strengthen their culture.
Two brothers lead the growth of Bluebird Express. At the age of 16, the President and Founder of Bluebird Express Car Wash, John Michael Fery, started a mobile detailing company in Boise with the desire to have a flexible summer job. After a busy first summer, a passion was born, and help was needed. John Michael hired his younger brother, Dominick Fery, to work with him the next summer. Summer after summer, the client list grew, and more and more employees were hired. When John Michael went to college at the University of Denver, Dominick ran the expanded crew and managed the growing list of jobs. Even as teenagers, they were the perfect complement of skills and personalities. Following graduation, John Michael opened and continues to operate one of the nation’s largest car washes near Denver, CO. After developing a deep passion for the express car wash business, the Bluebird brand was born, and John Michael returned to Idaho to open the Bluebird locations. Fast forward to 2020, when, after graduating from the University of Idaho and working for CM Company, Dominick rejoined his brother at Bluebird Express as the Operations Manager and later as Vice President of Operations. With a shared passion for excellence, hard work, and challenging expectations, together they are preparing to open a fourth Bluebird location on State Street this fall and are now poised to double the size of the company over the next two years.
Bluebird Express Car Wash’s mission is to challenge and change expectations. Their specialized industry leading equipment and proprietary software provide a product unlike anything in the valley. Their incredible team members thrive on providing an experience unlike anything in the market. With some of the largest water reclamation systems in the state, Bluebird relies on recycled high-pressure water to provide an environmentally friendly, safe, and highly effective clean for its customers. Bluebird was recently recognized for their water conservation efforts, using only about 20 gallons of fresh water per car in a story by KTVB. Bluebird Express Car Wash loves bringing high-quality customer service, excellent wash quality, and an unbeatable value to the Treasure Valley.
You can find open Bluebird Express Car Washes in Ontario, Oregon, Overland and Bird in Boise and, Fairview and Cole in Boise.
Contact Information:
John Michael Fery
President & Founder
JFery@BluebirdWash.com
www.BluebirdExpress.com
John Fery
Bluebird Express Car Wash
email us here